Pepe Orsini | The Gray Pope

The Orsini Family, one of the oldest, most illustrious, and for centuries most powerful of the Roman princely families. Their origins, when stripped of legend, can be traced back to a certain Ursus de Paro, recorded at Rome in 998 AD. Pepe Orsini known as the Gray Pope supposedly runs the Vatican via money wise just like de Medici family did back in the 16th century. In fact Pepe is a cousin to the Medicis, Colonna, and every royal household in Europe. He is a distant cousin to Giovanni Soderini/Juan Soderin. An ancestor to the Lebron and Quiñones family of Puerto Rico. Also a cousin to the Negroni family also who settled in medieval Spain.





