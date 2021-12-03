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Paul Interview with MFATW Earthquakes Volcanism Mexico 12/02/21
Daily Excellence
Daily Excellence
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We fail miserably when we try to achieve perfection. However, Excellence is achievable. My goal is to live a life of integrity, giving my best to God, and encouraging others to do the same..... DailyExcellence!

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