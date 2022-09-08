07 Chapter III Frank Views Body Leo Frank Case 1913 February 2022

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In Chapter 3 the police arrive and tell Leo about the murder of one of his young female factory workers. At first Leo denies knowing her, but then knows that she was having a romantic relationship with a man that he fired a few weeks ago. Hmmm... Newt Lee, the night watchman who discovered the body, was arrested as an early suspect. The police and Leo investigate the scene of the crime. Another young factory girl (listen to the story to find out who) identifies the body.