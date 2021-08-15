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The Morgenthau Plan (German Holocaust) ~ Your blood will God require ~ [Ezekiel 3:18].
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49 views • August 15, 2021
Ezekiel 3:18
"When I say unto the wicked, thou shalt surely die; and thou givest him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life; the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at thine hand."
# Pastor Texe Marrs Censored https://www.altcensored.com/search?q=Texe+Marrs
# The International Jew http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/intern_jew.htm
# Power of Prophecy https://www.texemarrs.com/
# Bible Home Church http://www.biblehomechurch.org/
# German Must Perish (Jewry said) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQWmKBuvoS7S/
# 1940: Hitler Airdrops Peace Leaflets Over London https://www.realhistorychan.com/
In this video you'll hear of the untold, yet 100% true, post WW2 German Holocaust (and white Genocide) that was instigated and run by two powerful SOS Jews of the US Truman Administration. Believe or not, WW2 did not end for the Germans in 1945 but went on for many years after as Jewry sought to take revenge on the Germans.
Jews Baruch and Morgenthau came up w/ a devious and Machiavelic plan "The Morgenthau Plan" with the intention of inflicting as much pain, humiliation, misery and death as possible to the already defeated, hungry and exhausted Germans. So, after WW2, a massive propaganda campaign was put in place by US Jewry to make believe the Americans that US money would be used to help the Germans to re-build their country and economy as well as to feed and provide them with medical help. But this was far from the truth, for it was the perfect cover up for the planned German holocaust and white genocide. This plan was carried out mainly by American troops. The Germans were robbed, plundered, sodomised, raped, butchered and left on the streets to die of starvation and cold. Furthermore, all females aged 6-80 years old were sexually assaulted (raped and sodomised by the Americans, French, Jews and others) and many died in the ordeal/humiliation. The British knew about this plan, and although they refused to take part in it, they did nothing to prevent and/or stop it (in God's eyes, you're guilty of the sins of "omission").
This reign of terror set up and run by the two vipers mentioned above only shows you how much power Jewry already had whithin US politics which continues to this day. War Commander General Patton was absolutely horrified, he was forced to implement this punishment and exterminio without exceptions, and wanted to warn the Americans. However, when Jewry found out of his intentions, they murdered him. President Truman (Jew puppet) went along with it. Sweddish Jew Eisenhower, hated the Germans with such cruel hatred, so he was delighted to see them to receive such horrible punishment. What an incredible true story of the Germanic people kept secret for many many years.
What you’re about to hear in this video will sank your soul to the ground. The Morgenthau Plan was nothing more than Jewry revenge against the German people for they sought to bring Germany down to a third world and/or agricultural country. Hear how the Germans were kicked out of their own homes and were forced to live rough on the streets, and bewildered saw how the US troops gave their houses to "the Jews of the concentration camps". The Germans were dying on the freezing streets of Berlin while Russia, US and other nations tortured and murdered this nation to the point of almost extermination. Well, this is not surprising given their track records including the exterminio of Austro-Hungarian empire and white Russia. It was Jewry who butchered and exterminated "The Romanovs" the last white kings of Russia (of the Tribe of Judah).
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn5qoubm8zVqOY-Mn9O8nVA
Jewry RUNS a very powerful mind-control, brainwahsing and propaganda machine across our Western Christian nations. (i.e., MSM, TV, book stores, Academia, Hollywood, CIA, FBI, Music-Sport-Fashion industries, Tavistock, Think Thanks, etc.) indoctrinating and brainwahsing the sheeple with lies, hoaxes, false flag attacks, fake news, fake events, fake people, fake life, fake reality, fake History, fake discoveries, fake anthropology, fake ancient History, fake Science, etc. Be well informed, Jews legalized "PROPAGANDA" aka "FAKE NEWS" across Western world for they own/run MSM.
Mike Adams, please stop blaming the Germans for the crimes committed by Jews in "white skin". Jews are a hybrid/manzer race http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/hittites.htm. You see, facts are facts whether we like them or not. Please educate yourself and rebuke the lies you have embraced and stop propagating History lies due to own ignorance.
Yesterday, 14/08/2021 Jesus Christ confirmed to me that "your" country America will be utterly destroyed by Jewry, Russia and China.
"When I say unto the wicked, thou shalt surely die; and thou givest him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life; the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at thine hand."
# Pastor Texe Marrs Censored https://www.altcensored.com/search?q=Texe+Marrs
# The International Jew http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/intern_jew.htm
# Power of Prophecy https://www.texemarrs.com/
# Bible Home Church http://www.biblehomechurch.org/
# German Must Perish (Jewry said) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQWmKBuvoS7S/
# 1940: Hitler Airdrops Peace Leaflets Over London https://www.realhistorychan.com/
In this video you'll hear of the untold, yet 100% true, post WW2 German Holocaust (and white Genocide) that was instigated and run by two powerful SOS Jews of the US Truman Administration. Believe or not, WW2 did not end for the Germans in 1945 but went on for many years after as Jewry sought to take revenge on the Germans.
Jews Baruch and Morgenthau came up w/ a devious and Machiavelic plan "The Morgenthau Plan" with the intention of inflicting as much pain, humiliation, misery and death as possible to the already defeated, hungry and exhausted Germans. So, after WW2, a massive propaganda campaign was put in place by US Jewry to make believe the Americans that US money would be used to help the Germans to re-build their country and economy as well as to feed and provide them with medical help. But this was far from the truth, for it was the perfect cover up for the planned German holocaust and white genocide. This plan was carried out mainly by American troops. The Germans were robbed, plundered, sodomised, raped, butchered and left on the streets to die of starvation and cold. Furthermore, all females aged 6-80 years old were sexually assaulted (raped and sodomised by the Americans, French, Jews and others) and many died in the ordeal/humiliation. The British knew about this plan, and although they refused to take part in it, they did nothing to prevent and/or stop it (in God's eyes, you're guilty of the sins of "omission").
This reign of terror set up and run by the two vipers mentioned above only shows you how much power Jewry already had whithin US politics which continues to this day. War Commander General Patton was absolutely horrified, he was forced to implement this punishment and exterminio without exceptions, and wanted to warn the Americans. However, when Jewry found out of his intentions, they murdered him. President Truman (Jew puppet) went along with it. Sweddish Jew Eisenhower, hated the Germans with such cruel hatred, so he was delighted to see them to receive such horrible punishment. What an incredible true story of the Germanic people kept secret for many many years.
What you’re about to hear in this video will sank your soul to the ground. The Morgenthau Plan was nothing more than Jewry revenge against the German people for they sought to bring Germany down to a third world and/or agricultural country. Hear how the Germans were kicked out of their own homes and were forced to live rough on the streets, and bewildered saw how the US troops gave their houses to "the Jews of the concentration camps". The Germans were dying on the freezing streets of Berlin while Russia, US and other nations tortured and murdered this nation to the point of almost extermination. Well, this is not surprising given their track records including the exterminio of Austro-Hungarian empire and white Russia. It was Jewry who butchered and exterminated "The Romanovs" the last white kings of Russia (of the Tribe of Judah).
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn5qoubm8zVqOY-Mn9O8nVA
Jewry RUNS a very powerful mind-control, brainwahsing and propaganda machine across our Western Christian nations. (i.e., MSM, TV, book stores, Academia, Hollywood, CIA, FBI, Music-Sport-Fashion industries, Tavistock, Think Thanks, etc.) indoctrinating and brainwahsing the sheeple with lies, hoaxes, false flag attacks, fake news, fake events, fake people, fake life, fake reality, fake History, fake discoveries, fake anthropology, fake ancient History, fake Science, etc. Be well informed, Jews legalized "PROPAGANDA" aka "FAKE NEWS" across Western world for they own/run MSM.
Mike Adams, please stop blaming the Germans for the crimes committed by Jews in "white skin". Jews are a hybrid/manzer race http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/hittites.htm. You see, facts are facts whether we like them or not. Please educate yourself and rebuke the lies you have embraced and stop propagating History lies due to own ignorance.
Yesterday, 14/08/2021 Jesus Christ confirmed to me that "your" country America will be utterly destroyed by Jewry, Russia and China.
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