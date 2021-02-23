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Het echte verhaal !
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20 views • February 23, 2021
Jeroen Pols zat 3 jaar vast…en praat over zijn drugsverleden!
De overheid weet geen raad en pakt alles uit de kast.
Terwijl ze beter voor hun eigen deur kunnen vegen
Dat is 1 miljoen keer erger. !!
De overheid weet geen raad en pakt alles uit de kast.
Terwijl ze beter voor hun eigen deur kunnen vegen
Dat is 1 miljoen keer erger. !!
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