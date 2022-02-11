© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CPL Daniel Bulford of the RCMP on His Oath Of Office and Our Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • February 11, 2022
CPL Daniel Bulford of the RCMP says the The Charter guaratees our Rights and Freedoms. And it is subject to such reasonable limits as proscribed by law as con be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society. It is certainly not the case that the official narrative has demonstrably justified a gigantic over reach into the fundamental freedoms of every citizen of this country. Of Mountie4Freedom.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.