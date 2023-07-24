Covid "Vaccines" Were Deployed by the US Department of Defense as “Countermeasure Prototypes” With No Safety Testing Required, Using the General Public as Guinea Pigs

“As if that news were not troubling enough, Katherine and Sasha learned that anyone who examines the contents of the vaccines vials can be legally punished for doing so. Pharmacists and doctors warned that the vials are property of the US government, so having the vials tested would expose them to criminal charges.”
The Military Authorized the Vaccine | Sasha Latypova
by James Patrick, Big Picture July 22, 2023
