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CEO of Odysee Joins Infowars In-Studio to Stand for Free Speech Against the Fascist Big Tech Censorship
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110 views • March 05, 2022
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Julian Chandra, CEO of https://odysee.com joins host Owen Shroyer in-studio on The Alex Jones Show to break down the fight for free speech against Big Tech and their fascist censorship of the internet.
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Julian Chandra, CEO of https://odysee.com joins host Owen Shroyer in-studio on The Alex Jones Show to break down the fight for free speech against Big Tech and their fascist censorship of the internet.
Save 40% on Brain Force Ultra today! Flip the switch and supercharge your state of mind!
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