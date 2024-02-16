Biden's 'disastrous' press conference continues to 'make waves' in Trump campaign ad

Sky News host James Morrow says the “disastrous” press conference from Joe Biden last week is still making waves as it’s inspired a new Trump campaign ad.
The ad references special counsel Robert Hur’s report, which states the President would not be prosecuted over his handling of classified documents.
The report said the President came across as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”.
“It’s official – Joe Biden mishandled classified documents, and now this two-tiered justice system is on full display,” Trump’s campaign ad said.
“Joe Biden – unfit to stand trial, unfit to lead America.”
