CRAZY EXPLORATIONS OF THE BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK IN MY 24TH STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

— STUFF I MENTIONED —
Channel - https://rumble.com/c/RiseAboveLifesChallengesBackup
Playlist - https://tinyurl.com/2jp5nz3z
Van Life Documentary - https://tinyurl.com/4dhjshwr
VAN PROJECTS
1. Clock Spring
2. Dash Cluster Lights
3. Door Lock Cylinder
4. Headliner
5. Parking Brake Cable
6. Dent
— NATIONAL FORESTS I’VE VISITED —
1. George Washington
2. Thomas Jefferson
3. Cherokee
4. Chattahoochee
5. Ocoee
6. Pisgah
7. Monongahela
8. Allegheny
9. Finger Lakes
10. Daniel Boone
11. Mark Twain
12. Nebraska
THE VAN AND ME
My Journey to Van Life began on September 4th, 2017 by me QUITING pharma cold turkey and permanently
My Van Life Adventure began on December 4th, 2021
Vehicle: 2006 Chevy Express 2500 Gas Cargo Van
Engine: 4.8L V8 @ 285 hp
Fuel Mileage: 15 City/20 Highway
Mileage: 105,247
Dimensions: 10-feet long by 6-foot wide by 4-foot 6-inches tall
Purchase Date: October 22nd, 2021
Purchase Amount: $7,495
Purchase Location: Zoom Auto Group in Parsippany, NJ
How I Make Money: Social Security
Camera Gear: iPhone 14 Pro, Sony RX 100 Mk3, a GoPro Hero Session and the DJI Mavic Mini Drone
Laptop: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch
Video Editing Software: Adobe Premier CC
BACKGROUND MUSIC
SONG 1 - Loving Caliber - "Frustrating"
SONG 2 - Jason Aldean - "Try That in a Small Town"