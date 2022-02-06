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Poisonous 'Creepy Porn Lawyer'
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14 views • February 06, 2022
Midway through this segment, Jesse Watters makes a key point:
All the talking heads who praised that dirtbag are fired, suspended, in disgrace — or about to be.
It’s easy to dismiss CPL as another fake MSM hero/story, but this is a case study in how malevolent the media are.
Propaganda has costs as well as consequences.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Five | 4 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295535210001
All the talking heads who praised that dirtbag are fired, suspended, in disgrace — or about to be.
It’s easy to dismiss CPL as another fake MSM hero/story, but this is a case study in how malevolent the media are.
Propaganda has costs as well as consequences.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Five | 4 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295535210001
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