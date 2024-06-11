If you’re wondering whether you’re living in tyranny, ask yourself how many of his political opponents Joe [Bidan] is sending to prison.

Steve Bannon is the latest.

He is the former White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump — and hosts the War Room podcast.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 June 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-steve-bannon-2

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1800649304236859620