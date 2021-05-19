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How To Easily Make Your Home Smart
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10 views • May 19, 2021
How To Easily Make Your Home Smart
With a simple plug-in socket made by Meross you can remotely control any appliance just by talking to your digital assistant. For example a washing machine, kettle, TV, table lamp, phone charger and many more. It can handle up to 13 amps and you can turn on and off your appliances just by using Alexa or Google. It also has a manual overide button, just like a conventional socket. It will help you cut down on wasted energy by, for instance, completely shutting off your TV at night, so saving you up to £15 a year - the cost of it sitting on standby.
You can buy the sockets from Amazon for £15 and this includes TWO devices in the box making it a cheap way to get into home automation.
With a simple plug-in socket made by Meross you can remotely control any appliance just by talking to your digital assistant. For example a washing machine, kettle, TV, table lamp, phone charger and many more. It can handle up to 13 amps and you can turn on and off your appliances just by using Alexa or Google. It also has a manual overide button, just like a conventional socket. It will help you cut down on wasted energy by, for instance, completely shutting off your TV at night, so saving you up to £15 a year - the cost of it sitting on standby.
You can buy the sockets from Amazon for £15 and this includes TWO devices in the box making it a cheap way to get into home automation.
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