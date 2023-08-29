Create New Account
The Glory & Presence of God
Fire & Grace Church
Published 14 hours ago

April 29th, 2018

Pastor Dean addresses the need to pursue and pray for the glory and presence of God to be manifested in our lives. God fills the hungry and thirsty. He visits where He is wanted and where there is faith to receive what He does when He shows up. When God's glory and presence move amongst His people, things happen that most churches and Christians reject as false. But the Holy Spirit told us through the Apostle Paul that we should turn away from any form of Christianity that denies the power of God.

