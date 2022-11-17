Biden Is Going To Have To Be Incredibly Firm With Xi and Showcase Deterrence and Strength. Otherwise, There Will Be Consequences

https://gnews.org/articles/524277
Summary：11/14/2022 Jonathan D.T. Ward: Xi Jinping has made clear that he's testing American resolve and China is preparing itself for war with the United States. So Biden is going to have to be incredibly firm with Xi and showcase deterrence and strength. and we cannot choose between Russia and China, we're gonna have to deal with both.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.