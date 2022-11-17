Biden Is Going To Have To Be Incredibly Firm With Xi and Showcase Deterrence and Strength. Otherwise, There Will Be Consequences

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https://gnews.org/articles/524277
Summary：11/14/2022 Jonathan D.T. Ward: Xi Jinping has made clear that he's testing American resolve and China is preparing itself for war with the United States. So Biden is going to have to be incredibly firm with Xi and showcase deterrence and strength. and we cannot choose between Russia and China, we're gonna have to deal with both.