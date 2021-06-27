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Crowd chants "Lock her up" after Jordan mentions Pelosi | "Save America" Rally in Wellington, Ohio
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150 views • June 27, 2021
OHIO: Representative Jim Jordan sounds off on House Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as the grievances many conservatives hold with 'Big Tech' and social media platforms, ahead of Donald Trump's "Save America" Rally in Wellington, Ohio.
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