Biden Crime Family

Fissures in the Biden façade will bring the whole house of cards down. Stay focused & in the spirit, & we’re going to win. Guests: Bob Swick & Swoop.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

“How to Win Debates” on CVBerton.Substack.com and CV Berton’s Twitter, Gettr & TS.