Last Call. What the enemy meant for evil...

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How does this ritual on Nov 5th relate to the plans of the NW0? Why were there heart att@cks among the young at that show? Deep dive into the questions regarding what really happened, and a last call and patient explanation to turn away from the false idols that are created to destroy you.
Document regarding how to identify s@tanic ritual abuse and h0mosides, the church of s@tan and what they really promote:
https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/Photocopy/140554NCJRS.pdf
Dana Ashlie Telegram: https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Dana Ashlie Telegram CHAT ROOM: https://t.me/joinchat/WGmXQHDKIB3zYt6h
Dana's channels on other platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da...
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Danaashlie
Contact Dana! Snail mail :)
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Dana Ashlie Patron: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996
Products I personally use and live by...
Must HAVE minerals (that replace metals):
Lugol's Solution 2 or 5% (protects against EMF radiation & so much more): https://amzn.to/2tuQWMg
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2RwCqvr
Organic plant based mineral concentrate: https://amzn.to/3aqLOJF
Chlorophyl w/ amazing taste: https://amzn.to/2ucZNCx
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy.
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more than in) by using a very effective, portable, in-fared sauna. Sweating is GOD’s natural plan to help us keep on top of these toxins, but many of us never sweat. It also is like a cardio work-out because your heart rate DOES increase significantly during a session.
This particular FAR infrared sauna (uses a special microprocessor with a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre-quency that allows maximum de-tox within a fraction of the time.) I find this one very effective! Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more:
www.relaxsaunas.com?wref=byeznvit
2. Another device with incredible history regarding METAL detox:
The best of ionic foot baths available. I’ll be honest, I have known about these for a LONG time, and didn’t give them a chance bc it seems unbelievable. But after seeing their analysis proving reduction, I gave it a try. Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt has this on his recommendation list. Best of all, this company has excellent (very personal) customer service and enjoys speaking with people to make sure it’s right for you. Anyone coming to them that says "Dana Ashlie sent you" will receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for KellyAnn, she will thoroughly answer any questions you have. https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca
If you cannot afford these systems by yourself, I suggest considering going in on them with a GROUP of people or couple families. They are VERY well made and can last a long time for many uses.
For optimum health, I HIGHLY recommend REMOVING microwave frequencies from your home. Wifi, cordless phones, wireless devices etc. Good news! You can use your phone for INTERNET with the CELL/Bluetooth Wifi OFF (airplane mode ON) by connecting your phone to internet with these adapters to an ETHERNET cable (from your router).
For androids with usb-c: https://amzn.to/3ao4LNj
Iphone / Ipad: https://amzn.to/30DMG9p
Re: these RJ45 adapters, my advice, get the 3 dollar protection plan! They're ALL from CHINA and can BREAK! This way, WHEN they break, they will replace them for FREE.
Other RF protection gear:
Sperm are hugely effected by microwave frequencies.
Men! protect your genetic offspring by wearing these! https://getlambs.com/?rfsn=2909703.d2...
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RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
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Shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
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Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75