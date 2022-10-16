HUGE! Russian Forces Intercept - Possible Dirty 💥 From the West? - Russell Bentley Explains here FIRST - John Mark Dougan, 101522

I'm sharing this video with it's description, from John Mark Dougan on YouTube, from Moscow. I changed the title slightly, since not sure what that is. I do trust Russell's opinion and shared views.
Russian forces intercepted a Western Tactical nuke, dirty in Ukrainian Military Control! This is a changing point, and incredibly dangerous. Tune in!
Russell 'Texas' Bentley's Telegram is at, https://t.me/TXDPR
JMD, info & Buy Him a Coffee.
💰💵 Please consider a donation to support making these interviews.
💰Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf
💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address:
https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com
or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n
💰Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf
VK: https://vk.com/thebadvolf
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnMarkDou...
https://rumble.com/user/BadVolf
Telegram: https://t.me/BadVolfNews
WhatsApp: +7 903 220 0175
Make
sure you subscribe to my channel!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.