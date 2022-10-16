HUGE! Russian Forces Intercept - Possible Dirty 💥 From the West? - Russell Bentley Explains here FIRST - John Mark Dougan, 101522

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I'm sharing this video with it's description, from John Mark Dougan on YouTube, from Moscow. I changed the title slightly, since not sure what that is. I do trust Russell's opinion and shared views.
Russian forces intercepted a Western Tactical nuke, dirty in Ukrainian Military Control! This is a changing point, and incredibly dangerous. Tune in!
Russell 'Texas' Bentley's Telegram is at, https://t.me/TXDPR
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