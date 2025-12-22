BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bondi Beach Shooting Exposed: How Foreign Terror is Manufactured | Propaganda & Co.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1952 followers
Follow
0
57 views • 23 hours ago

Bondi Beach Shooting Exposed: How Foreign Terror is Manufactured | Propaganda & Co.

The Bondi Beach shooting raises disturbing questions. A father-son duo pledged allegiance to ISIS after visiting the Philippines' extremist haven, Mindanao. Their home contained clear photos, yet the mother bizarrely claimed she couldn't identify her son. This inconsistency echoes historical intelligence agency manipulation of terror groups. The US funded Afghan textbooks glorifying jihad against the Soviets in the 1980s, creating the groundwork for al-Qaeda. Mossad agents have infiltrated extremist groups-Ephraim Benjamin leading an ISIS cell in Libya is a documented example. Israel's Defense Minister admitted ISIS is preferable to Iran, seeing it as a strategic tool. The attack follows Australia recognizing Palestine and pro-Palestine marches, suggesting a motive to discredit pro-Palestine voices. While no direct evidence links Mossad or the CIA to this attack, their histories with terror groups raise critical questions. The rapid ISIS flag reveal and the shooters' Philippines trip warrant deep scrutiny. Mainstream media ignores these connections, but the truth is complex. The pattern of intelligence agencies weaponizing extremism to serve their interests-especially Israel's dominance in the Middle East-is undeniable. Zionists push to equate Israel criticism with anti-Semitism. Resist by questioning their narratives.

🚨👀🔍 

Do you believe the Bondi Beach shooters were genuinely radicalized or were they pawns in a larger geopolitical game?
Keywords
exposedmanufacturedpropaganda and cobondi beach shootinghow foreign terror is
