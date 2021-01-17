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America's Top Owner of Farmland: Bill Gates -- In Control of Food
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90 views • January 17, 2021
America's Top Owner of Farmland: Bill Gates -- In Control of Food
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
QUOTE ,, Control your own destiny or someone else will. Jack Welch
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
QUOTE ,, Control your own destiny or someone else will. Jack Welch
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