DO NOT lose faith! The Rapture Is In A Few Hours! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vcsro6Mp6Rc God LOVES You Perfecly, Keep The Faith, God Allways Keeps His Promise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zM9JW90iEA8

@dwaynevaeono1443

4 hours ago

Brother im here in Samoa 🇼🇸. Around 3 hours ago my two nephews were sleeping and all of a sudden they start speaking in tongue n after about 20 minutes they stop .n slept again so we wake them up to ask what happened .the 5 year old said Jesus told him to tell my family he will take my family today and he said he sees angels in heaven .the other one whos 6 years old when we ask him he said Jesus said he will be on the clouds and the angels will gather all the people whos waiting for him today,..its not over yets Brothers n sisters my famile are 10000% sure today we will go home.





The Song that The Lord Jesus Christ gave to my Uncle David





In the lost world I was and with him I found myself.





There was no hope or life and I was not happy.





But thank God that he calls me, he freed me.





Hope Jesus has placed in my being.





Ohwhat joy I feel in my soul, Jesus dwells in me, it is such a great joy that I want to serve until the end, his words tells us that the Son of God will return.





He will come for his church; it has been said how great it will be.





A church without spot and wrinkle he will take.





For the many who are prepared and he will take them.





In the clouds will be our meeting with the Saviour at the wedding of Christ the Lamb the Son of God.





This is the Original Spanish words to this Song that The Lord Jesus Christ gave to my Uncle David:





En el mundoperdidohallaba y con el me encontre.





No existiaesperanzanivida y no era feliz.





Pero gracias a Dios que los llama el me liberto.





Esperanza Jesus hayapuestoen (a puestue) mi ser.





Oh que gozoyosientoen mi alma Jesus mora en mi, es un gozo tan grande que quieroservir hasta el fin, sus palabras nos dice que el hijo de Dios volvera.





El vendra por suinglesia sin mancha y arruga el se llevara.





Una iglesia sin mancha y arruga el se llevara.





Por los tantos que estanpreparados y los llevaras.





En las nubes sera nuestroencuentro con el Salvador.





A las bodas del Christo el cordero, el hijo de Dios