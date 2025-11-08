BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
COMPUTE: Why you want it and how to get it for pennies
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
62 views • 24 hours ago

https://www.calebandbrown.com/affiliates/marjory-wildcraft/


I came across this clip of Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI - you know, the guy of ChatGPT fame.


In three minutes he shows you exactly what is happening now and what is coming next.


And afterwards I show you how to navigate to take advantage of this.


After this thing collapses we are going to have to rebuild. Get positioned to be a key player in that movement so things can be created with and integrity and goodness.


I hope you build a clinic, plant a community food forest, or invest in young entrepreneurs who need funds. You can have resources for those projects with some simple moves right now.

Keywords
rebuildchatgptopenai
