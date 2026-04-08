Closed again: Fox News also reports, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed - Israel ceasefire breach & attacks on Lebanon

Fox News also reports that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed.

About this:

Tanker transit through Strait of Hormuz halted amid Israel strikes on Lebanon

Fars News reports that simultaneous with Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has been halted.

According to the report, earlier in the day two oil tankers were granted safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz with authorization from Iran.

The ceasefire in effect between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other has been violated several times in certain areas of the conflict zone, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reported.

PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers asked Trump whether Lebanon is part of the ceasefire deal. Trump said it is not, citing Hezbollah, and added that “they will be taken care of.”

This is directly opposite to what the Pakistani PM said yesterday, who stated that Lebanon is included in the deal.

The US regime is showing its lying face once again — it took less than a day.

More:

Wall Street Journal: Iran has told regional mediators its participation in talks with U.S. officials in Islamabad is conditional on a cease-fire in Lebanon, warning it might also reverse its decision on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, people familiar with the matter said.

Iranian mediators have also warned they would continue to carry out attacks on regional countries, including Israel, if attacks on Lebanon and Iran by Israel continue, they said.

Nearly 100 people have been killed and more than 700 injured in Lebanon following Israeli attacks, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

Adding, more after, from @DD Geopolitics:

This appears to be the sequence of events:

➡️The Trump administration drafted the statement released by the Pakistani prime minister regarding the ceasefire (evidenced by a leftover header in the document).

➡️The statement included Lebanon as part of the ceasefire agreement.

➡️Netanyahu called Trump after the agreement was made public.

➡️Israel then bombed Lebanon, killing nearly 100 people and injuring around 700.

➡️Trump subsequently stated that Lebanon was not part of the agreement.



