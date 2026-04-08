BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Closed again: Fox News also reports, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed - Israel ceasefire breach & attacks on Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1377 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • Yesterday

Fox News also reports that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed.

About this:

Tanker transit through Strait of Hormuz halted amid Israel strikes on Lebanon

Fars News reports that simultaneous with Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has been halted.

According to the report, earlier in the day two oil tankers were granted safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz with authorization from Iran.

The ceasefire in effect between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other has been violated several times in certain areas of the conflict zone, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reported.

PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers asked Trump whether Lebanon is part of the ceasefire deal. Trump said it is not, citing Hezbollah, and added that “they will be taken care of.”

This is directly opposite to what the Pakistani PM said yesterday, who stated that Lebanon is included in the deal.

The US regime is showing its lying face once again — it took less than a day.

More:  

Wall Street Journal: Iran has told regional mediators its participation in talks with U.S. officials in Islamabad is conditional on a cease-fire in Lebanon, warning it might also reverse its decision on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, people familiar with the matter said.

Iranian mediators have also warned they would continue to carry out attacks on regional countries, including Israel, if attacks on Lebanon and Iran by Israel continue, they said.

Nearly 100 people have been killed and more than 700 injured in Lebanon following Israeli attacks, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

Adding, more after, from @DD Geopolitics:

This appears to be the sequence of events:

➡️The Trump administration drafted the statement released by the Pakistani prime minister regarding the ceasefire (evidenced by a leftover header in the document). 

➡️The statement included Lebanon as part of the ceasefire agreement. 

➡️Netanyahu called Trump after the agreement was made public.

➡️Israel then bombed Lebanon, killing nearly 100 people and injuring around 700.

➡️Trump subsequently stated that Lebanon was not part of the agreement.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Garrison Vance
Report: Israel&#8217;s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Report: Israel’s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Garrison Vance
Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Garrison Vance
Trump Surrenders to Iran on &#8216;TACO Tuesday&#8217;

Trump Surrenders to Iran on ‘TACO Tuesday’

Mike Adams
The Mad King and the Abyss: Why Removing Trump Isn&#8217;t Just Politics, It&#8217;s Survival

The Mad King and the Abyss: Why Removing Trump Isn’t Just Politics, It’s Survival

Mike Adams
Russia accused of arming Iran with Israeli grid targets

Russia accused of arming Iran with Israeli grid targets

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy