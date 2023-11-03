The level and complexity of the problems faced by the Ukrainian high military command is growing every day. The Ukrainian generals were forced to admit that in addition to the catastrophic shortage of ammunition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also faced terrible problems in manpower. Moreover, yesterday, a former adviser to the second president of Ukraine Oleg Soskin, during a live broadcast on his YouTube channel, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already lost all its professionally trained soldiers........
