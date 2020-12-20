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A.I Rising Part2 OTT TV
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14 views • December 20, 2020
These tech innovations are a demonic deception, from the first micro chip to the smart dust in the covid19 vaccine, The slow boil has created a trust that is very unsafe and has led us to the slaughter.
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