CHP Talks: Barry W. Bussey—Defending Our First Freedoms!

August 18, 2022: My guest this is week Barry W. Bussey, Founder and CEO of First Freedoms Foundation (Canada). Barry is a brilliant lawyer, dedicated to defending our essential freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of conscience and the inviolability of the person. We talk about the violation of judicial independence and we talk about the book Barry is writing about the different ways the Truckers Convoy made a positive difference in Canada.

Learn more at: www.firstfreedoms.ca





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