Covid Shot Causes Heart Damage to Asymptomatic Recipients: Study

A new peer-reviewed study in the journal Radiology suggests that Covid injections cause heart damage even in asymptomatic recipients. The journal’s editor emeritus called the concerning findings “compelling” and deserving of further investigation.
Also, a federal court upheld Kentucky and Tennessee’s anti child-mutilation laws; an activist journalist who mocked people for being concerned about crime was shot dead in his Philadelphia home; and government-supported carbon-capture scammers are now getting propaganda help from major media.
In the action segment, CEO emeritus of The John Birch Society Arthur R. Thompson talks about laying the groundwork for effective, pro-American activism.
