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Sometimes You Must Sacrifice Yourself For The Greater Good
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840 views • January 22, 2021
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The patriots have set a plan in motion to take back this country, but before that happens the [DS] system need to be brought down, the entire system.
Trump need to sacrifice himself for optic reason.
He needs to be completely out of the picture, which means he is not President. Trump and the patriots planned this from the beginning, the [DS] players believe they won, they used their ammunition, they believe they can’t be stopped.
With all the distractions there is one man who was left behind. Think mirror
Posted on January 21, 2021
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The patriots have set a plan in motion to take back this country, but before that happens the [DS] system need to be brought down, the entire system.
Trump need to sacrifice himself for optic reason.
He needs to be completely out of the picture, which means he is not President. Trump and the patriots planned this from the beginning, the [DS] players believe they won, they used their ammunition, they believe they can’t be stopped.
With all the distractions there is one man who was left behind. Think mirror
Posted on January 21, 2021
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