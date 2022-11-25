Garabandal Visionary Jacinta on the Warning, the Miracle, and the Chastisement

Quo Vadis

Nov 22, 2022

Remember that even Jesus Christ even advised us to know the “signs of the times.”

From the messages being told modern and credible Catholic mystics of our times, it is clear that prophecies, particularly the dire ones, are meant to either instruct and convert.

The frightening prophecies are conditional, depending on the response of the people.

The prophecies of our lifetime -- that is, prophecies to likely to happen before we die -- are clearly summed up in the Marian apparitions in Garabandal, Spain from 1961 to 1965: the Warning, the Miracle and the Chastisement.

And so it is understandable that, with at least one Garabandal seer telling us she would be alive to witness the Warning and even the Miracle which is to happen later within a year.

Gathering from the prophecies of various mystics (including those who are now saints), I cannot but agree with many renowned Catholic researchers and writers that we are indeed in the days of tribulations leading to the Warning.

Such a conclusion is even more inevitable when the prophecies of mystics are weaved together.

Consider, for example, what Garabandal visionary Jacinta revealed during an interview in 1983 and note the reference to communism whose stifling elements we are now experiencing more and more during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the interview of Jacinta in 1983, as published in garabandal. org:

The interviewer asks: On the two nights of screams, you saw visions of the future conditional chastisement that would come to mankind if we do not change after the Warning and Miracle.

Did you also see the Warning?

(On the nights of June 19 and 20, 1962, the visionaries were heard screaming in terror when they saw visions of the future conditional chastisement and other events to come. )

Jacinta responds: I prefer not to speak about that subject.

The Blessed Virgin didn't say we should speak about all the details of what was shown to us.

I remember she said it was very important that we pray about all that.

The interviewer asks: My question is whether you actually saw the Warning.

I am not asking you to reveal things that you are not supposed to speak about but rather if you just actually saw it.

Jacinta responds: I can't explain it very well.

I remember that I was very afraid.

It seemed as though it were both [seeing it and being told about it].

Also, everything got very dark.

You can imagine how terrifying it was because we were still very much afraid even though we were seeing the Virgin at the same time.

The interviewer asks: Did you see visions of the communist tribulation that is to precede the Warning?

Jacinta responds: I don't know exactly.

The Virgin said that we should pray much so that these things don't come.

The interviewer asks: Could you tell the difference between visions of the chastisement and visions of the Warning or tribulation?

Jacinta responds: Yes, we could tell the difference because the chastisement was a far more fearful thing.

The interviewer asks: In a 1979 interview, you said in describing the communist tribulation that "it was like an invasion. "

Did you see scenes of this invasion?

Jacinta responds: Sometimes I confuse an invasion with a persecution.

The interviewer asks: Did you ever see anything that had to do with the Holy Father?

Jacinta responds: No, but the Virgin said that in the future he was going to be in need of much prayer.

The interviewer asks: You have also said that when things were at their very worst then the Warning would happen.

How do you know this?

Did the Virgin tell you or did you see it in a vision?

Jacinta responds: The Virgin said that the Warning would come when conditions were at their worst.

It wouldn't be just the persecution either because many people will no longer be practicing their religion.

The interviewer asks: When the Warning comes it will be seen and felt by everyone on earth.

Does this include little children who have not yet reached the age of reason?

Jacinta responds: Yes.

That's why we felt sorry for them because it was such a terrifying experience.

The interviewer asks: Were there things that you saw on the two nights of screams that the Virgin told you not to talk about?

Jacinta responds: Yes, there were things and no, we can't talk about them.

Even if I wanted to talk about it, I don't think I would be able to explain it properly.

The interviewer asks: Can you tell us anything about what the world will be like when the Warning comes?

Jacinta responds: Bad.

The interviewer asks: Many people believe that we are living in the age of the apocalypse.

