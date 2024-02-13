Dems Dethroning

Movie Sub-Plot Twist: On The Ropes
* America’s emperor has no clothes.
* “Painfully Slow”: the secret is out.
* Dems show [Bidan] the door, set a trap.
* NYT writes his political obituary, gives him an ultimatum.
* He has lost the media and lawfare.
* Release the special counsel tapes!
* Joe’s fate is sealed.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (12 February 2024)
