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Seizures, ER visit and recovery with Clo2...(Also known as the Clo2 Weight Loss Program)
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882 views • June 22, 2021
So, this past week was a bit traumatic because I had another seizure in my sleep (I forgot to put my c-pap machine on, I was lacking sleep, I was eating a lot of salt an I have a pre-existing brain damage issue) and ended up spending one night in the ER. When I was there, I asked God to please help me learn what I needed to learn from that terrible experience. I also asked him to help me to survive. I have a few messages that I felt I was given from that experience and I will be sharing about them here and in the future. Through this all, I managed to keep taking clo2 in smaller amounts, which seems to really help me keep my cravings down to almost nothing beyond the nutritious. Of course, I did have some hot fudge with bananas and ice cream on fathers day. :)
Learn more about Clo2 and other molecular medicines at: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Learn more about Clo2 and other molecular medicines at: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
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