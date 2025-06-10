Overnight Kiev experienced one of the largest attacks. Destruction was recorded in seven districts of the capital

While we were sleeping, Kiev experienced one of the largest attacks. Destruction was recorded in seven districts of the capital.

💥🇺🇦 The office building that caught fire after a strike in Kiev’s Lukyanovka district has been identified as the "Artem" business center, located at 4 Glubochitskaya Street.

The building previously housed the British visa center.

The city itself is all in fire and smoke.

Image thumbnail, look at the smoke in the sky this morning, June 10th.