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Is the Coronavirus a Fulfillment of Bible Prophecy?
The Solid Rock
The Solid Rock
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28 views • March 16, 2020
As the death toll and spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) around the world increases, many people are asking questions. What is the coronavirus and how does it relate to Bible prophecy? Sincere truthseekers should be careful about interpreting prophecy from newspaper headlines. However, while the coronovirus may be being hyped up, it may also play a significant role with regard to the end times. Jesus predicted many signs of the times in the final days before his return, including wars and rumors of wars, famines and pestilences, which may well include the coronavirus. However, he also told his followers not to worry because these events would not mark the end... just yet. This video explores the mounting role China is playing in the world and how China may use this current situation in a way that fulfills other significant predictions Jesus and prophets, like Daniel, made.

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Credits

Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)

Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)

#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

CCTS - Tổng Thống Trump Phải Trả Đũa Iran - Ngô Nhân Dụng by Trân Vu Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Jamaica earthquake l Powerful 7.7 earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Cuba and Jamaica by
Phim Giải Trí HD 2019 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Jesus Christ The Light of this World - Christian Animation video background wallpaper loops 1080p by Facts Knowledge Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Why Trump Should Embrace the Iran Deal by
International Crisis Group reative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Contagion - Trailer by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment FAIR USE

The Stand (1994) - DVD-18 Trailer by Media Graveyard FAIR USE

Outbreak - Official Trailer English (1995) by Pro Movie Kino FAIR USE

28 Days Later - Official® Trailer [HD] by TrailersPlaygroundHD FAIR USE

Xi Jinping, BRICS summit 2015 01 by Пресс-служба Президента России
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Javad Zarif meeting with UK foreign minister Boris Johnson in Tehran 2017-12-09 07 by Mohammad Hassanzadeh https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Vladimir Putin (2017-07-07) by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

European People's Party by Angela Merkel https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

CORONAVIRUS people in panic flee from China #Coronavirus | Коронавирус люди в панике бегут с Китая by
EXTRAS TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed

Novel Coronavirus || China CDC developing novel coronavirus vaccine || BDowneer Bangla by
BDowneer Bangla
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

China, hero or villain? | A New Climate Sky News FAIR USE

FREE HD video backgrounds – post apocalyptic destroyed city with smoke and fire particles 3D animati by
Savvas Karampalasis

https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/m...

China coronavirus: Wuhan on lockdown as death toll increases by The Telegraph FAIR USE

Coronavirus Hospital: Building within days in Wuhan, China by
Wellness Consultants Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Coronavirus surpasses Sars epidemic, rises to 10,000 cases by Sky News Australia FAIR USE

CORONAVIRUS || CHINA MAKING NEW RECORD || HOSPITAL by Som Kaushik Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

WHO continues to have confidence in China on controlling coronavirus outbreak: Chinese Envoy by ANI News Official FAIR USE

Presidente chino...by NotimexTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Xi Jinping (2017-07-07) by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Coronavirus easy to understand China 2020 by A7Siete TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Parliament is PARALYSED...by Conservatives Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/te...

https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/r...

China virus cases exceed 6000...by Financial Review FAIR USE

Prime Minister of Australia...by President of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
evilsatanprophecychina2020nwoconspiracynew world ordermark of the beastpandemicdevilend timeslast dayspredictionvirusantichristsystemchallengecoronawuhancoronavirus2019-ncovcovid-19ncovid19
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