The Lyon's Den, Ep 03 - Ret. Det. Bruce Frey on Madison's Nightmare Meadowlands Apartments
11 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
In episode 3 of The Lyon’s Den, retired Madison Detective Bruce Frey sits down for a full-length interview focused on the now infamous Meadowlands Apartments on Madison’s far East Side, where drugs, gunfire, brawling, harassment, and other crimes have spiraled out of control.
The first phase of this massive complex opened to renters in late 2022. With alarming speed, it has devolved into a frightening trap for residents and a major boondoggle for law enforcement. Problems have also rapidly spread out from the Meadowlands to surrounding neighborhoods.
Frey, who lives near the Meadowlands, has helped draw significant public attention to this ugly and dangerous situation. He also has extensive past law-enforcement experience in successfully partnering with residents to reduce crime in troubled Madison neighborhoods. Frey is extremely well-placed to share insights on what’s unfolded at the Meadowlands to date, why it’s happening, and how to arrive at the right solutions.
SHOW NOTES:
Indianapolis-based KCG Management's web page for the Meadowlands
https://www.kcgcompanies.com/portfolio/the-meadowlands/
KCG Management's initial pitch to the City of Madison for the Meadowlands Apartments:
https://www.cityofmadison.com/council/district/districtfiles/district3/documents/The%20Meadowlands%20-%20Neighborhood%20Meeting%208_8_19.pdf
Madison Planning Commission approves Meadowlands Apartments over objections of area residents:
https://captimes.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/madison-plan-commission-approves-east-side-affordable-housing-complex-over-resident-concerns/article_8be34c6d-c67a-5708-8b93-8ea1cba2c6ad.html
KCG' February 2021 Invitation to Bid for development of the Meadowlands Apartments:
https://www.wheda.com/globalassets/documents/tax-credits/emerging-business-program/solicitation-for-bids/meadowland-solicitation-of-bid.pdf
Local news reporting shows a steady stream of stories on the problems at Meadowlands, starting in at least March 2023, including the City of Madison declaring the complex a public nuisance in April:
March:
https://www.wkow.com/news/increasing-police-activity-leads-madison-apartment-complex-to-be-declared-chronic-nuisance/article_d6f18ddc-c9cd-11ed-9fa8-c301afc07173.html
April:
https://captimes.com/news/community/madison-m-block-housing-complex-declared-chronic-nuisance/article_c6ec9609-a382-5ac0-a17e-dcb2b4db3a81.html
https://captimes.com/news/community/150-police-calls-7-in-one-day-life-at-madisons-m-block-apartments/article_64ddd9d5-acf2-5aea-8724-4a87fc44a131.html
May:
https://www.nbc15.com/2023/05/05/its-wrecking-my-nerves-madison-mom-moves-family-hotel-after-fearing-safety-meadowlands/
June:
https://captimes.com/news/community/how-two-madison-affordable-housing-projects-took-a-turn-for-the-worse/article_7195d9b0-e808-5df3-94ca-3d9a385eaefb.html
August:
https://captimes.com/news/community/troubled-meadowlands-apartments-to-be-focus-of-meeting/article_a4c7649b-d145-594e-bfdc-1f2f80c43764.html
https://www.channel3000.com/news/weve-messed-up-city-property-manager-hold-meeting-on-nuisance-meadowlands-apartments/article_50a9fdb4-47ad-11ee-a0e5-a7c019a4afe2.html
Note: While KCG certainly has much to answer for, they're not wrong about how hard it is to evict people here. It tends to be a very long and arduous process.
September:
https://www.nbc15.com/2023/09/13/madison-single-mom-fears-familys-safety-meadowlands-apartment/
Keywords
current eventscrimemadisonwisconsinlow-income housingmeadowlands apartmentsbruce freykcg managementmilwaukee streetcity policy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos