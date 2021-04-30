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Choose & Channel Pure Love, over hate and evil, with Michelle Carter
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42 views • April 30, 2021
Feeling Peace and Stillness in Your Mind
A short video of energy work to calm your mind
Stress, Worry & Fear deplete our immune system and make us more likely to be ill.
The more we can feel a moment of stillness in our mind, switch off all negative feelings and emotions, the more we stay feeling high energies and have good energies flow to us.
You can visit my website to find out more about me and my work: www.michellecarter.co.uk
A short video of energy work to calm your mind
Stress, Worry & Fear deplete our immune system and make us more likely to be ill.
The more we can feel a moment of stillness in our mind, switch off all negative feelings and emotions, the more we stay feeling high energies and have good energies flow to us.
You can visit my website to find out more about me and my work: www.michellecarter.co.uk
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