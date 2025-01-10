BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Artist Spotlight: Michael Sweet interview! Stryper in the 80s, Sweet & Lynch
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
0
8 views • 3 months ago

Today we bring you an interview with the man considered the dean of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll. Enjoy friends!


Thank you so much ‪@michaelsweet8158‬ for taking the time to film this episode and answer my questions! I had so much fun with this one! Michael is a really big inspiration to me as a musician, and getting to sit down and talk to him was absolutely incredible! He is such a humble and genuinely kind person! Enjoy the episode!

From - ROCK Talk with Emily

Guitar by Emily

@guitarbyemily

@ Apple - https://apple.co/4gnhNwv

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3PsoT6C


Check out Michael Sweet and Stryper's Catalog:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3BAamm0

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4gKxtKb


4 hours of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

Catch The Rock Almighty twice daily on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0824

godchristjesussalvationchurchrockspiritchristian rockussportsnetworkussportsradio
