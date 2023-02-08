The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Ready To Do The Extraordinary?

God, throughout human history has often used ordinary people to his extraordinary work Warriors of Light. Never believe because of your less-than-ideal circumstances, that God can't use you to fulfill his will hear on Earth.

Pray, study his word, and most of all commune with him in prayer. You will be pleasantly surprised at what you can accomplish.

Part one:

From: Better Bible Teachers

Use an ordinary pencil to pull off this great object lesson that demonstrates to kids God's ability to use ordinary people to do extraordinary things.

Part two:

Stryper: Ordinary Man

This is Track #7 from the 1990 Stryper album, "Against The Law"

