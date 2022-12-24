Pagan Origins of Christmas and Tradition (2013).

A painting by Thomas Couture depicting Romans celebrating Saturnalia. A pagan festival that gave rise to customs associated with Christmas is the festival of Saturnalia. This was an ancient Roman festival that was celebrated in honour of the god Saturn. It was celebrated mid- to late-December between the 17th and 23rd of the month.

Join In4mation On Telegram: https://t.me/In4mation01.