When Faith Becomes a Place of Quiet Hope

In these restless times, when everything seems to change by the day and many people feel the ground slipping from under their feet, faith remains a steady compass and a quiet beacon.

It does not remove uncertainty or conflict, but it offers a direction when no political force, no news cycle, and no leader can say with confidence where tomorrow will lead.

On the day Georgia said farewell to Ilia II, the country briefly stopped being divided. In Tbilisi, the funeral of the Catholicos-Patriarch brought together people who, under any other circumstances, would have stood on opposite sides of the street, the screen, and the barricades.

The scale of the farewell showed that, despite deep political polarization, there are still points of unity that cut across party lines and media bubbles.

Ilia II was one of those rare figures, and Orthodoxy remains one of the foundations that can still bring society together regardless of individual convictions and preferences.





@DD Geopolitics