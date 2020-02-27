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Watch: Black Democrats Explain Why They’d Vote for Trump Over Joe Biden
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18 views • February 27, 2020
Adan Salazar | Infowars.com - February 26, 2020
Black Democrat voters residing in rural Georgia say they would vote for President Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in the general election due to the progress he’s made for the country.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-black-democrats-explain-why-theyd-vote-for-trump-over-joe-biden/
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Black Democrat voters residing in rural Georgia say they would vote for President Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in the general election due to the progress he’s made for the country.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-black-democrats-explain-why-theyd-vote-for-trump-over-joe-biden/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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