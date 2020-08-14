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DOCTORS LOVE IT, FAUCI HATES IT. WHY
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46 views • August 14, 2020
WHY With so many frontline doctors speaking up on their success treating Covid19 with a 65 year old FDA approved malaria drug, many wonder what would motivate our top health officials and social media platforms to silence their voices.
One Big reason.
#HCQW0RKS #WhiteCoatSummit #FrontlineDoctors #BillGatesBioTerrorist #FauciLiedPeopleDied #Event201
One Big reason.
#HCQW0RKS #WhiteCoatSummit #FrontlineDoctors #BillGatesBioTerrorist #FauciLiedPeopleDied #Event201
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