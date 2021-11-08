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8/11/21 Emergency Broadcast systemTEST? Mike Lindell Reveals Vote Fraud. Choices!
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431 views • August 11, 2021
Review of the takeover and then the choices
1. Reiner and Dr. Ardis: Remdesevir mandated as Covid Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/7e46be55-1bbd-494b-ac87-20e2b91142a3
2. Reiner and Dr. Zelenko. Boom! https://odysee.com/@Jadu200:7/Dr.-Vladimier-Zelenko-Sitzung-62:4
3. Amazing Polly: Happy Slaves? The Quandt Family: https://rumble.com/vkp7pj-making-happy-slaves.html
4. Proof of Hitler Quandt and Goebbels: Now Entrust corporation provides Vaccine passports for England: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wto6KZXDm94&;feature=youtu.be
5. Kesterson Cancer scam: https://youtu.be/Wh85l1sLOzI
6. Biography Scott Kesterson is a backpack journalist and documentary filmmaker. He spent 3 1/2 years in Afghanistan. He was the first embedded citizen journalist in the Department of Defense embed program and was awarded an Emmy for his videography shorts of combat in 2007. He has worked with Special Operations units in the area of information and narrative warfare, founded a cultural intelligence consulting company that has provided support for Defense and private companies, advised senior leaders on terrorism and information warfare, helped develop next generation programs for narrative warfare for emerging threats and has lead research and development efforts for Five Eyes nations R&D teams
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
1. Reiner and Dr. Ardis: Remdesevir mandated as Covid Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/7e46be55-1bbd-494b-ac87-20e2b91142a3
2. Reiner and Dr. Zelenko. Boom! https://odysee.com/@Jadu200:7/Dr.-Vladimier-Zelenko-Sitzung-62:4
3. Amazing Polly: Happy Slaves? The Quandt Family: https://rumble.com/vkp7pj-making-happy-slaves.html
4. Proof of Hitler Quandt and Goebbels: Now Entrust corporation provides Vaccine passports for England: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wto6KZXDm94&;feature=youtu.be
5. Kesterson Cancer scam: https://youtu.be/Wh85l1sLOzI
6. Biography Scott Kesterson is a backpack journalist and documentary filmmaker. He spent 3 1/2 years in Afghanistan. He was the first embedded citizen journalist in the Department of Defense embed program and was awarded an Emmy for his videography shorts of combat in 2007. He has worked with Special Operations units in the area of information and narrative warfare, founded a cultural intelligence consulting company that has provided support for Defense and private companies, advised senior leaders on terrorism and information warfare, helped develop next generation programs for narrative warfare for emerging threats and has lead research and development efforts for Five Eyes nations R&D teams
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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