*****THE CHANGE****NANOBOTS (FALLEN ANGEL) TECHNOLOGY
The W.O.R.K.
Published 17 hours ago

We are living in terrible times where biblical prophetic events are occurring.  Pray that you all are well that truly belong to Christ and preparing for the next prophetic event to STAND together for Christ in the truth.  You are not alone.  Fallen angel technology has been around for years.  As the days of Noah so shall it be in the coming of the Son of Man.  Prepare.  Blessings and shalawam.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya  turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst.  Matthew 18:20.  If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

Blessings and shalawam.

