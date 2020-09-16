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Vaccines Revealed PT 7 meet a mother of 2 tell what it done to her children
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7 views • September 16, 2020
PT 7 has more heart breaking truths of a mother of 2 children destroyed by the big pharma / CDC and Gov't poison pushed on to our citizens. Wake up people, COVID vaccine will kill more then the hoax itself ever could. BE SURE TO WATCH ALL THE CONTENT IN MY CHANNEL ABOUT VACCINES REVEALED, IT IS A REAL EYE OPENER
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