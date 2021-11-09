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Abominations in the Bible
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82 views • November 09, 2021
This is a study I presented looking at "abominations" in the Bible. We looked at what Hebrew words are used, what they mean, and what the Bible identifies as abominations.
Other videos cited:
Death of America Series Part 7 of 13: History of the Gay Rights Movement - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka1p_9pu_pI&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6LBjuMojmuo08PsVRk4j5b&index=7&t=2s
Character of God Part 2: God's Character and Our Character - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45t477MiISw
Peter's Vision - 2 Part Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf4mO7qQQEcZDHUhYxndlcl3
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 43:32; 46:33-34
Exodus 8:25-26
Leviticus 18:1-30; 20:10-13
1 Corinthians 5:12-13
Leviticus 20:14-26
Leviticus 11:10-13, 41-43
Deuteronomy 7:25-26; 29:14-17
1 Kings 11:5-7
2 Kings 23:13
2 Chronicles 15:8
Deuteronomy 27:14-15; 32:16-17; 12:29-31; 13:12-15; 14:3-20
Leviticus 11:20-23
Deuteronomy 14:21; 17:1-5; 18:9-14; 20:16-18; 22:5; 23:17-18
Revelation 22:14-15
Deuteronomy 24:1-4; 25:13-16
Other sources cited:
biblehub.com
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/abomination?s=t
Pic sources:
https://www.thetorah.com/article/shepherds-and-eating-with-hebrews-an-abomination-to-the-egyptians
https://crossexamined.org/abortion-and-the-god-molech/
https://oceana.org/blog/5-facts-will-make-you-think-twice-about-eating-imported-farm-raised-shrimp
https://www.mdlinx.com/internal-medicine/article/2888
https://www.burkemuseum.org/collections-and-research/biology/herpetology/all-about-amphibians/what-are-salamanders
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sheep
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/what-african-swine-fever-means-for-canadas-pork-industry-1.5107638
http://weareisrael.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/list-of-clean-fish-with-fins-and-scales.jpg
https://animals.sandiegozoo.org/animals/bald-eagle
https://healthcareinamerica.us/what-makes-bats-the-perfect-hosts-for-so-many-viruses-3274c019bb4d
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insect
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melanoplus_femurrubrum
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/602366/wicca-and-witchcraft-by-denise-zimmermann/
Other videos cited:
Death of America Series Part 7 of 13: History of the Gay Rights Movement - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka1p_9pu_pI&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6LBjuMojmuo08PsVRk4j5b&index=7&t=2s
Character of God Part 2: God's Character and Our Character - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45t477MiISw
Peter's Vision - 2 Part Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf4mO7qQQEcZDHUhYxndlcl3
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 43:32; 46:33-34
Exodus 8:25-26
Leviticus 18:1-30; 20:10-13
1 Corinthians 5:12-13
Leviticus 20:14-26
Leviticus 11:10-13, 41-43
Deuteronomy 7:25-26; 29:14-17
1 Kings 11:5-7
2 Kings 23:13
2 Chronicles 15:8
Deuteronomy 27:14-15; 32:16-17; 12:29-31; 13:12-15; 14:3-20
Leviticus 11:20-23
Deuteronomy 14:21; 17:1-5; 18:9-14; 20:16-18; 22:5; 23:17-18
Revelation 22:14-15
Deuteronomy 24:1-4; 25:13-16
Other sources cited:
biblehub.com
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/abomination?s=t
Pic sources:
https://www.thetorah.com/article/shepherds-and-eating-with-hebrews-an-abomination-to-the-egyptians
https://crossexamined.org/abortion-and-the-god-molech/
https://oceana.org/blog/5-facts-will-make-you-think-twice-about-eating-imported-farm-raised-shrimp
https://www.mdlinx.com/internal-medicine/article/2888
https://www.burkemuseum.org/collections-and-research/biology/herpetology/all-about-amphibians/what-are-salamanders
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sheep
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/what-african-swine-fever-means-for-canadas-pork-industry-1.5107638
http://weareisrael.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/list-of-clean-fish-with-fins-and-scales.jpg
https://animals.sandiegozoo.org/animals/bald-eagle
https://healthcareinamerica.us/what-makes-bats-the-perfect-hosts-for-so-many-viruses-3274c019bb4d
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insect
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melanoplus_femurrubrum
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/602366/wicca-and-witchcraft-by-denise-zimmermann/
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