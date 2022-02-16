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40,000 trucks said to be heading for Jerusalem, Israel.
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81 views • February 16, 2022
40,000 trucks said to be heading for Jerusalem, Israel.
For decades the Israeli people feared fundamentalist Jihadis who want them dead, when instead they should have feared their eternal Rothschild governments, natter who they vote for.
It's genocide. God save the Israeli people who are being killed with needles and not bombs!
For decades the Israeli people feared fundamentalist Jihadis who want them dead, when instead they should have feared their eternal Rothschild governments, natter who they vote for.
It's genocide. God save the Israeli people who are being killed with needles and not bombs!
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