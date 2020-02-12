LibreQuest Episode 24 - Christoph Cullmann on Kate Telemetry

------------------------------------------Questions from LibreQuest to Christoph Cullmann of Kate-editor.orgAbout Christoph CullmannChristoph started the application that later became Kate back in 2000, and have stayed with it as a core developer and active maintainer ever since. He has contributed major parts of the code, and is the brain behind the excellent named sessions feature found in Kate 2.5.---------------------Q. Let's say I am unfamiliar with telemetry data and have not read thetelemetry policy of the Kate project, how would you describe theprocess?A. If you opt-in to the telemetry submission, you allow the application totransfersome statistics about how you use our application to our (KDE's)servers.We guarantee that we don't uniquely identify you and will not transmitmorestuff than we show you in the dialog you can opt-in with.You will benefit by providing us (the developers) with a bit more ideasabout how our stuff is used.Q. In what ways can you see the collected data being used in futuredevelopment of the Kate project?A. For example: Is HiDPI a thing for our users? Or are HiDPI screens stillonly used by a minority? Do we need to care about dual-head setups?Do new versions arrive at our users at all or are they e.g. in 2022still stuckwith the first 2020 version? Do people use the stuff at all on e.g. BSDoris only Linux important for the Unices?Q. How was the decision made to include the telemetry functionalityopt-in service in Kate?A. We get telemetry for the stuff we distribute via the Windows Store (ifpeoplehave enabled the telemetry in their Windows settings).Even alone, the installation statistics and usage counts show that e.g.,we get some higher adoption on Windows with each new version we publish.This both motivates and shows: oh, bad, the last update is no longerused,something went wrong :/Q. How is this data transferred from the users system to your serversand how often?A. Once a week over HTTPS to telemetry.kde.org.Q. I opt-in to share my telemetry on machines running Ubuntu. Do youthink that telemetry services are becoming the status quo in freesoftware projects?A. I think they get more and more common.Without any such feedback channel, you really are lacking a lot ofknowledge aboutyour user base.For example you can try to focus your development efforts on areas thatwill make most of your users happy.At the moment, you just have the bug tracker (or mailing lists/forums)as feedback.But is e.g. some HiDPI bug really more important compared to somedual-head issue?Without a bit of information of what is used in the wild, this is hard tojudge.Q. What would your response be to someone who would criticize thedecision to include the opt-in telemetry data?A.1) It's opt-in, nobody is forced to turn it on.It's a bit like somebody complains: Why is this plugin bundled?My natural response would be: who cares if it is default off?2) If you really distrust it is open source, patch it out and compileyour own version.Though I really would appreciate if e.g. distributions/packagers don'tdo that and givethe users the choice to decide themselves.