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GREEN LOCKDOWNS
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112 views • October 05, 2021
Green lockdowns are already planned. Time to wake up and stop believing the lies that are being told. You still believe that global warming exists? Read about HAARP and download the following official NASA pdfs we enclose for you to read and help more people wake up. Greta is an actress paid to make us believe the lie. Follow the white rabbit!
DOWNLOAD LINK: https://we.tl/t-Taf6CRWCN1
DOWNLOAD LINK: https://we.tl/t-Taf6CRWCN1
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