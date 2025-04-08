JOHN RICH UPDATES PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP ⚕ ON THE STATE OF THE COVIDIOCRACY

Chief Nerd - 🔥 John Rich Shares the Conversation That Got Trump to Stop Talking About the COVID Vaccine [thumbnail is of John Rich shushing Murse Boy Lindsay Graham 👜 while addressing Trump]





"He goes, why are people booing me at my rallies when I bring up the vaccine? ... I said here's why they're booing you, Mr. President. Because every human being out in that rally, either themselves or they know someone directly, who has been harmed by the vaccine or has even d*ed from it, including me. I said, I got members of my own family who were forced to take it against their will to keep their jobs, and now they've got all kinds of problems."





